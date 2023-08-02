Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shell were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 587,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,019. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,385.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

