Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHLS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,164,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,416. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $3,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

