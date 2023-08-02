Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $23.66. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 726,510 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

