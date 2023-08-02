Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declines By 10.8%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ACAZF opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

