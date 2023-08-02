Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Declines By 10.8%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACAZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
ACAZF opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.
Acadian Timber Increases Dividend
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
