Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Increases By 8.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.72. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

