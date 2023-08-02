Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Expands By 9.0%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 259,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

