Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Declines By 6.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,720,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 28,650,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 153,905 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 6,731,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,428. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

