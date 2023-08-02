Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreases By 11.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

