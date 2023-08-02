Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Grows By 5.1%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

