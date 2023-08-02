Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Decreases By 13.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

