Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Decreases By 5.5%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 537,100 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $877.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

