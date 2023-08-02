Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declines By 7.0%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,437,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 4,771,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.3 days.
Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
CRLFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. 4,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.38.
Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.14%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
