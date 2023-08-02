Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Declines By 5.5%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 878,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $446.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $107.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

