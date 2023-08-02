Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 10.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,261.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $70.83 on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.