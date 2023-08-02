Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 10.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,261.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $70.83 on Wednesday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
