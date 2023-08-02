Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Expands By 9.4%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,470. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytek Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,830,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,593,060.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,960 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.