Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Grows By 8.3%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $12.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. DeNA has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that DeNA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

