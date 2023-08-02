Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Increases By 10.0%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dril-Quip
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip Stock Performance
NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 500,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $943.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.07.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dril-Quip
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.