Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Increases By 10.0%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 500,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $943.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

