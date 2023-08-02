Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Decreases By 8.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.5 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAF stock traded down $49.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,128.00. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,018.67. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $1,113.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,271.00.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.