Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Decreases By 8.4%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.5 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Shares of HESAF stock traded down $49.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,128.00. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,018.67. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $1,113.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,271.00.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.