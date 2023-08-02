Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Expands By 12.9%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

HUFAF stock remained flat at $11.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments: Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centres.

