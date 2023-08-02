Short Interest in Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Expands By 12.9%

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
HUFAF stock remained flat at $11.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hufvudstaden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.