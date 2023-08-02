Short Interest in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expands By 5.5%

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2,168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after buying an additional 330,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,482 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

