Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Decreases By 6.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE JKS traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.81. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $69.14.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.