Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Increases By 7.4%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BTO stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 121,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,386. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

