Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Grows By 10.2%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after acquiring an additional 390,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after acquiring an additional 273,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. 935,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,783. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

