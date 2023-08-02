Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Drops By 5.3%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.