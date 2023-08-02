Short Interest in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Drops By 9.1%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $194.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In related news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L acquired 50,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

