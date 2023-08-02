Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Drops By 9.3%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000.

AZEK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 1,555,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 358.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

