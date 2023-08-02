Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rises By 6.1%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.