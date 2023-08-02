Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Decreases By 10.0%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 11,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,726. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326,694 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 191,607 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.