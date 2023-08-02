Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.00 million-$869.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.65 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.17 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 7.6 %

Shutterstock stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 1,302,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,191 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

