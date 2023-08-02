Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $85.00. The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 508174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

