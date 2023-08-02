Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $390.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.09. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sight Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $5,869,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGHT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

