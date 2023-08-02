Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the period.

FNDF traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,814. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

