Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 12,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,364. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

