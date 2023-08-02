Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 15,566 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 509,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,005. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

