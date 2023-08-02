Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 530 Shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.09% of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1369 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

