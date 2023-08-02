Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $9.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.02 on Wednesday, hitting $451.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,836. The stock has a market cap of $337.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.