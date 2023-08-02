Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $309.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

