Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stake in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 1.25% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OPER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34.

The ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (OPER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking current income by investing primarily in repurchase agreements, with a portfolio maturity of less than one year. OPER was launched on Jul 11, 2018 and is managed by ClearShares.

