Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 11,175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.13. 2,047,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,696. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $116.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.