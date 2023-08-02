Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 22,254 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 6.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 2.17% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CDC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.04 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is -4,379.39%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.