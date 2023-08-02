Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 7,354 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,818,180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

