Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 76,608 Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 4.26% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 842,969 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 3,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

