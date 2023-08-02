SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.70

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 266045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$874.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 66.22%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8313767 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.