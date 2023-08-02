SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 1st

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

