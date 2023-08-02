Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 393,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,839,000 after purchasing an additional 180,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after acquiring an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after acquiring an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

