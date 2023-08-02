SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,508,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,251,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

