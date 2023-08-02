SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,299 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,230 call options.
SmileDirectClub Trading Down 18.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,963. The firm has a market cap of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.26.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at SmileDirectClub
Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Things to Love About Roku’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.