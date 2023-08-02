SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $414.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $43.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

