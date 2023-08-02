SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits Market Cap of $11.49 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $522,838.60 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

