Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.7 %

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

